9 kamikaze drones shot down over Kyiv
December 19, 2022 5:00 am
The Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down over Kyiv amid a Russian attack on the city overnight on Dec. 19, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram.
Just prior, two loud explosions were reported in the center of Kyiv.
