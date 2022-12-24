Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
9 kamikaze drones shot down over Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 19, 2022 5:00 am
The Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down over Kyiv amid a Russian attack on the city overnight on Dec. 19, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram. 

Just prior, two loud explosions were reported in the center of Kyiv. 

