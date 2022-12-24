Explosions reported in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Multiple local news sources reported two powerful explosions in central Kyiv overnight on Dec. 19.

Air raid alerts were on in Kyiv Oblast when the explosions were heard.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote shortly before the explosions on Telegram that the air defenses in Kyiv Oblast were operating "due to a Russian attack."

Kuleba also asked residents to stay in shelters as the "drone attack continues."