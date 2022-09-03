7 injured, including 4 children, during an unauthorized ammo display in Chernihiv.
September 3, 2022 5:14 pm
According to Suspilne, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher went off during an unauthorized exhibition at a local museum in the northern Ukrainian regional capital. Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus said one child is in critical condition.
