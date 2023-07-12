Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
New York Times: Biden weighs sending Ukraine ATACMS missiles

by Abbey Fenbert July 12, 2023 6:10 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Officials from the U.S. and Europe say the Biden administration is debating whether to arm Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles, the New York Times reports.

The Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as "attack 'ems," are surfact-to-surface guided cruise missiles with a range of over 300 kilometers.

President Zelensky has petitioned the Biden administration for the weapons in the past, describing the missiles as vital to defeat "Russian terror." The U.S. has refused to provide ATACMS, arguing that missiles that can reach Russia or occupied Crimea would represent a dangerous escalation in the ongoing war.

However, at the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11, France pledged to supply Ukraine with long-range SCALP missiles, which can travel 250 kilometers. The French weapons system is equivalent to the British Storm Shadow, which the U.K. delivered to Ukraine in May 2023.

"In light of the situation and the counteroffensive being conducted in Ukraine, I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment and to provide the Ukrainians with deep-strike capabilities," French President Emmanuel Macron announced in Vilnius.

Now, the U.S. is also considering following suit, officials told the New York Times. Sending ATACMS, which have an even longer range than SCALP missiles, could tip the scales for Ukrainian forces as they wage a grueling counteroffensive in Russian-controlled territory.

U.S. defense officials warn that their ATACMS arsenal is relatively low, and that sending the weapons to Ukraine could jeopardize U.S. security interests in other areas of the world.

The Biden administration has reversed its stance on weapons donations to Ukraine before. Last week, the U.S. agreed to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions after previously refusing.

As production of ammunitions for Ukrainian defense stalls, ATACMS and other long-range weapons systems represent a way for Ukrainian forces to advance in regions where occupying Russian forces hold strong defensive positions.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

