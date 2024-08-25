Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.



"Today the first and successful combat use of our new weapon took place.” he said. “An absolutely new class of weapon of the Ukrainian missile-drone ‘Palianytsia.’ We are preparing some more powerful solutions.”



Zelensky also emphasized the ongoing expansion of Ukraine's defense capabilities and urged partners to demonstrate the same level of commitment.



He called on Ukraine's supporters to pressure allies to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russian military targets inside Russia.



In May the U.S. allowed Ukraine to use HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, GMLRS rockets, and artillery against Russian territory near the Ukrainian border. However, the U.S. and U.K. still prohibit Ukraine from using U.S.-made ATACMS missiles and British-made Storm Shadow missiles for strikes deeper inside Russia.