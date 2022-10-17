Netherlands to supply surface-to-air missiles worth $14.5 million to Ukraine.
Following Russia’s recent mass missile strikes on Ukraine, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Oct. 12 that these attacks “can only be met with unrelenting support for Ukraine and its people.”
