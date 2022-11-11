Support us
Friday, November 11, 2022

externalNetherlands to allocate additional 110 million euros to support Ukraine in winter

This item is part of our running news digest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 11, 2022 11:26 pm
The funds will be used to provide housing, repair water pipes and houses, and purchase gas, food, and electricity, Dutch Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said on Nov. 11. Part of the funds will be directed toward repairing Ukraine’s energy network.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
