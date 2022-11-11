Netherlands to allocate additional 110 million euros to support Ukraine in winter
November 11, 2022 11:26 pm
The funds will be used to provide housing, repair water pipes and houses, and purchase gas, food, and electricity, Dutch Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said on Nov. 11. Part of the funds will be directed toward repairing Ukraine’s energy network.
