Netherlands to provide Ukraine with $128 million aid package

The Dutch government announced another aid package for Ukraine worth 118 million euros (about $128 million) on July 4, which will go toward the country’s humanitarian and economic needs.

Eighty-three million euros are allocated for Ukraine’s reconstruction and health care system, another ten million will be spent to aid the Kakhovka dam disaster victims, and 875,000 euros will be given to Ukrainian human rights defenders.

The assistance package also includes 25 million euros to finance grants for companies and NGOs contributing to Ukraine’s recovery.

The Netherlands will also provide financial assistance to an unnamed Ukrainian company to construct a plant for building materials in western Ukraine.

“In addition, the government is investigating the possibility of covering the risks for companies that export to or invest in Ukraine through a guarantee or insurance facility,” reads the report.

This is the second support package for Ukraine provided by the Netherlands in 2023. The Dutch government announced the first package of 274 million euros on April 3.

The Netherlands has also supplied Ukraine with around 1.6 billion euros in military aid since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.