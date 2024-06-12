Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, The Netherlands, Ukraine, drone coalition, drone production, Military aid
Edit post

Netherlands allocates 60 million euros for Ukrainian drone purchases

by Dmytro Basmat June 12, 2024 7:56 AM 2 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (R) met Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren on June 10, 2024, in Kyiv to discuss further cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands. (Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Dutch government will provide 60 million euros ($64.4 million) to bolster Ukraine's aerial and naval drone purchasing and production, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced on June 11.

A total of 17.5 million euros ($18.8 million) will be allocated towards the purchase of naval drones, while the remaining 42.5 million euros ($45.6 million) will go towards bilateral drone deliveries through the international drone coalition - including at least 20 million euros for the purchase of first-person view (FPV) drones.

The drone coalition was established in January to bolster Ukraine's arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles. Nine countries have joined the alliance, including Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark. The coalition was founded and co-led by the U.K. and Latvia.

In April, Denmark and the Netherlands announced a joint procurement of drones worth 400 million euros ($535 million), making the largest contribution to the coalition.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on April 16 that Ukraine would soon receive the first batch of drones within the coalition's framework. Ukraine is also working to scale up domestic production, aiming to produce at least 1 million drones in 2024.

Ollongren made the announcement following a visit to Kyiv, where she had meetings with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The officials discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Latvia to allocate $22 million for drone coalition for Ukraine in 2024
The Latvian government will invest around 20 million euros ($22 million) in the drone coalition for Ukraine this year, the public broadcaster LSM reported on May 27, citing the country’s defense minister, Andris Spruds.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.