Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit

by Kateryna Hodunova June 10, 2024 6:10 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (R) met Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren on June 10, 2024, in Kyiv to discuss further cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands. (Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal/Facebook)
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren arrived in Kyiv in an unannounced visit on June 10.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Facebook that he had met with Ollongren on June 10 and thanked the Netherlands for assistance in boosting Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

Shmyhal and Ollongren discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

"We rely on the active advocacy of the Netherlands in further work with key partners of the alliance (NATO) to provide comprehensive support to our country," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also highlighted the Dutch joint initiative to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems and expressed hope for receiving F-16 fighter jets "as soon as possible to protect people and infrastructure."

Denmark, the Netherlands, and the U.S. have led an international coalition established last year to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets and train Ukrainian pilots.

The Netherlands plans to start delivering its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this autumn after Denmark begins transferring its aircraft in the summer, Ollongren said in early May.

Norway and Belgium have pledged to supply Ukraine with dozens of their fourth-generation U.S.-made jets as well.

Netherlands to invest $436 million to make armored vehicles for Ukraine
The report did not specify the type of infantry fighting vehicle, but Ukraine and Sweden last year signed an agreement to start jointly producing the CV90, considered one of the best of its type in the world.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
