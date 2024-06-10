Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren arrived in Kyiv in an unannounced visit on June 10.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Facebook that he had met with Ollongren on June 10 and thanked the Netherlands for assistance in boosting Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

Shmyhal and Ollongren discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

"We rely on the active advocacy of the Netherlands in further work with key partners of the alliance (NATO) to provide comprehensive support to our country," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also highlighted the Dutch joint initiative to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems and expressed hope for receiving F-16 fighter jets "as soon as possible to protect people and infrastructure."

Denmark, the Netherlands, and the U.S. have led an international coalition established last year to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets and train Ukrainian pilots.

The Netherlands plans to start delivering its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this autumn after Denmark begins transferring its aircraft in the summer, Ollongren said in early May.

Norway and Belgium have pledged to supply Ukraine with dozens of their fourth-generation U.S.-made jets as well.