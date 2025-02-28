Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

US terminates support for Ukraine's energy grid restoration, NBC reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 28, 2025 10:21 PM 2 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile damaged high-voltage electricity sub-station, operated by a state-owned company Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was instructed by the State Department to terminate initiatives set to help restore Ukraine's energy grid, NBC News reported citing two USAID officials working on the matter.

The termination was finalized prior to President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington.

“It significantly undercuts this administration’s abilities to negotiate on the ceasefire, and it’d signal to Russia that we don’t care about Ukraine or our past investments,” a USAID official told NBC News.

Zelensky, Trump get into heated argument while speaking with journalists in Oval Office
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump held a 45-minute-long press briefing in the Oval Office that ended in a heated argument about American aid to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin

Russia has launched more than 30 mass strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the three years of its full-scale invasion, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Feb. 24.

"Each large-scale attack on the energy sector involves 100-200, and now 3,000 different munitions that simultaneously hit power generation facilities, substations, power lines, and gas infrastructure," Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

Russia continues to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure, testing Ukraine's resolve as the country is enduring another winter.

Material losses from Russian attacks have amounted to "billions of dollars," according to the minister.

USAID has funded a wide range of initiatives in Ukraine, from energy security to civil society development. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day freeze on all foreign assistance upon taking office, effectively halting USAID-funded programs worldwide.

Ukraine is working to secure alternative funding sources for critical programs previously supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and has already reached preliminary agreements on some, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna said on Feb. 7.

"The negotiations are ongoing. Ministers in the Ukrainian government have held meetings on critical programs — Energy, Infrastructure, Digital Transformation, and Justice Ministries," she said at a conference attended by the Kyiv Independent.

Stefanishyna emphasized that urgent funding has already been identified for recovery efforts, energy resilience, and cyber defense projects.

Europe is sitting on Russia’s $198 billion. Giving it all to Ukraine is tricky
Europe has been left scrambling to find ways to boost defense spending and continue the flow of support to Ukraine after U.S. President Donald Trump made clear the continent won’t be able to rely on Washington for its long-term security needs. The latest reports suggest that EU officials are
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:43 PM

Zelensky thanks US after tense meeting with Trump.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."
5:29 PM
Video

How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia.

While Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid, the country’s war effort is also funded by its own people. In 2024 alone, individual volunteers and fundraisers have raised nearly $1 billion to buy critical weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. But why do ordinary Ukrainians continue donating when international aid exists? And how has Ukraine’s unique culture of giving become a lifeline for the country’s survival?
