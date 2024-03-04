Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Military
Edit post

NATO begins large-scale military drills in northern Europe

by Martin Fornusek March 4, 2024 9:55 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A soldier with a NATO Steadfast Defender patch during the NATO Brilliant Jump 2024 exercise in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Liesa Johannssen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Nordic Response 24 NATO exercises begin in northern Finland, Sweden, and Norway on March 4, for the first time with the participation of Finland as a NATO member, the Finnish public broadcaster YLE reported.

The Norwegian-led drills, scheduled to last until March 15, are part of the largest NATO military exercises in decades, called Steadfast Defender 24.

Nordic Response will take place on land, at sea, and in the air, involving around 20,000 soldiers from 14 countries.

"The exercise will demonstrate NATO's operating capability, cohesion, and will to defend all of the Alliance's area," the Finnish military said in a statement.

"As Steadfast Defender 24 will be the most substantial training exercise of NATO in decades, its preparations and those of Nordic Response 24 have been underway now for a number of years already."

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Jan. 19 that Russia has launched an information campaign to cast NATO's Steadfast Defender as a provocation aimed against Moscow.

Steadfast Defender 2024 began on Jan. 22 with the participation of 90,000 troops from NATO countries and Sweden, becoming the alliance's biggest exercise since the Cold War.

Tensions between NATO and Russia have been mounting since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with several Western officials warning of a possible large-scale conflict between the two powers in the coming years.

West’s response to Macron comments on troops to Ukraine reveal discord, weakness, experts say
French President Emmanuel Macron was left on his lonesome by his fellow European allies after saying that the possibility of sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine should not be “ruled out” in the future. Macron made the remarks on Feb. 26 at a gathering of 20 European heads
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.