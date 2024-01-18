Skip to content
NATO to conduct largest drills in decades with 90,000 troops

by Martin Fornusek January 19, 2024 12:20 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only. Royal Tank regiment take part in maneuvers during NATO exercise Hedgehog on the Estonian Latvian border on May 26, 2022 in Voru, Estonia. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO will launch its most extensive military exercise in recent decades, involving about 90,000 troops, U.S. General Christopher Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said on Jan. 18.

The Steadfast Defender 2024 drills will be held from late January to May with the participation of NATO members and Sweden. They will be the biggest since the Cold War, Reuters reported.

The exercises include simulated deployments of U.S. personnel to European countries on the alliance's eastern flank, as well as on-the-ground training.

"This reinforcement will occur during a simulated emerging conflict scenario against a near-peer adversary," Cavoli said.

Russia is not mentioned by name in the statement. However, in July 2023, NATO countries in a Vilnius summit communiqué called Russia the most significant threat while emphasizing that they "do not seek confrontation."

In June 2023, NATO hosted the largest military air exercises in the organization's history. Air Defender 23  included nearly 10,000 personnel and 250 aircraft from 25 countries.

Author: Martin Fornusek
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.