Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Estonia's FM warns Baltic states have 3 to 4 years to prepare for Russian 'assessment' of NATO capabilities

by Olena Goncharova February 15, 2024 6:24 AM 2 min read
A Polish soldier sits in a tank as a NATO flag flies behind during the NATO Noble Jump military exercises of the VJTF forces on June 18, 2015, in Zagan, Poland. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia's foreign minister emphasized on Feb. 14 that NATO has a timeframe of approximately three to four years to enhance its defensive capabilities as Russian leader Vladimir Putin ramps up his nation's military activities, AP reports.

During a visit to Poland's capital, Margus Tsahkna said at a news conference that Estonia, along with Lithuania and Latvia, does not perceive Russia as an immediate threat, attributing this stance to Moscow's current focus on its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"But we must understand the Russian war machine has started in the full scale, the capabilities for production and the mentality as well, because Putin is controlling now everything," he said.

Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia are regarded as prime targets should Russia ever contemplate an assault on the military alliance. Poland, despite its larger size, also shares a sense of vulnerability. All four nations staunchly support Ukraine.

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West due to the war, reports surfaced on Feb. 13 revealing that Estonia's Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, has been put on a wanted list in Russia due to her initiatives to dismantle Soviet-era World War II monuments. Kallas brushed off the development as a "common scare tactic" employed by Moscow.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces sink another Russian warship off Crimean coast
Key developments on Feb. 14: * Russian landing ship sinks in Black Sea; Ukraine says it was hit with naval drones * Stoltenberg says 18 of 31 NATO members expected to meet 2% defense spending goal * Kremlin denies Reuters report that Putin proposed ceasefire to US * Canada allocates $44 million…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:37 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at eight communities along the border on Feb. 14, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.