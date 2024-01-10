Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NATO members pledge further support to Ukraine in 2024, outline plans for billions in aid

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2024 10:57 PM 2 min read
Flag of NATO is seen in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland on October 23, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO members have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defenses and will continue to provide military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine this year, the alliance announced in a statement following the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on Jan. 10.

The NATO-Ukraine Council was created at the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023 and provides a platform for consultations and decision-making between NATO and Ukraine.

"Many Allies outlined plans to provide billions of euros of further capabilities in 2024," the statement said.

"As Moscow intensifies its strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilians, NATO Allies are boosting Ukraine's air defenses," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. "We will continue to stand by the brave Ukrainians as they push back against Russia's war of aggression."

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk and Deputy Interior Minister Oleksiy Serhieiev took part in the meeting via video link.

Oleshchuk "underscored the significance of pilot training and the provision of F-16 fighter jets to fortify the capabilities of Ukraine's air defense forces," Ukraine's mission to NATO said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Jan. 9 that the EU "will further scale up its support to Ukraine," after Belgium started its term leading the European Council.

Politico: Trump said he would ‘never’ help Europe if attacked
Donald Trump said at a meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2020 that if Europe was attacked, the U.S. would not come to its support, Politico reported on Jan. 10, citing European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:10 PM

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems.

Ukraine currently lacks the ability to produce its own modern air defense system, something that it desperately needs to protect its citizens from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on Jan. 10.
2:27 PM

Media: Polish minister opposes extending EU free trade agreement with Ukraine.

In his letter, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski allegedly pointed out the "counterproductive effects" of the trade liberalization introduced in 2022. He emphasized that excessive imports are related not only to grain but "also sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruit, and apple concentrate," RMF24 reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.