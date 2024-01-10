Skip to content
Politico: Trump said he would 'never' help Europe if attacked

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2024 7:23 PM 2 min read
Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally on Dec. 17. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump said at a meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2020 that if Europe was attacked, the U.S. would not come to its support, Politico reported on Jan. 10, citing European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton.

Trump is currently ahead in the polls to become the Republican nomination for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, which is set to be held in November.

Speaking at an event in the European Parliament in Brussels on Jan. 9, Breton said that Trump told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that "you need to understand that if Europe is under attack we will never come to help you."

Breton, who was also present at the meeting in Davos, said that Trump also claimed that "NATO is dead," and that the U.S. will "quit" the alliance.

"You owe me $400 billion, because you didn’t pay, you Germans, what you had to pay for defense," Trump said, according to Breton.

"That was a big wake-up call and he may come back," Breton said at the event on Jan. 9. "Now more than ever, we know that we are on our own."

Trump in a second term would likely appoint loyalists in key roles in the military and intelligence community, allowing him to implement more isolationist policies, multiple U.S. officials told the press on Dec. 18.

US state of Maine removes Trump from 2024 ballot
Maine’s election chief has disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot, in a surprise decision based on the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” CNN confirmed on Dec. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
