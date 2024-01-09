Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Belgian PM: EU to scale up its support to Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 9, 2024 10:24 PM 2 min read
Illustrative photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo pictured after a meeting in Brussels, Wednesday 11 October 2023. (Eric Lalmand / Pool / Photo News via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union "will further scale up its support to Ukraine," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on X on Jan. 9, after Belgium started its term of the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The presidency rotates among European Union member states every six months. Spain held the presidency until Dec. 31.

"We will continue bringing our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses on its accession path," de Croo said.

De Croo also said he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who agreed on "maintaining our unwavering support for Ukraine," and with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said he congratulated Belgium on assuming the presidency and that he appreciated "that support for Ukraine and international law is among its priorities."

"We discussed our bilateral defense cooperation as well as the coordination of European defense assistance," Zelensky said.

The Belgian Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 4 that it will send two F-16 fighter jets and 50 training personnel to Denmark from March to September to support the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Belgium is one of the 11 founding countries in the "fighter jet coalition" established in July that aims to train Ukrainians to operate F-16s.

In 2023, de Croo called for using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine's reconstruction and for a sanction on Russian diamonds. Belgium's second-largest city, Antwerp, is one of the world's centers of diamond trade.

Russian diamonds were eventually included in the EU's 12th package of sanctions, adopted on Dec. 18.

Scholz criticizes EU for providing insufficient military aid to Ukraine
“As significant as the German contribution is, it will not be enough to ensure Ukraine’s security in the long run,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:24 PM

Belgian PM: EU to scale up its support to Ukraine.

The European Union "will further scale up its support to Ukraine," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on X on Jan. 9, after Belgium started its term of the presidency of the Council of the European Union.
9:04 PM

Putin grants citizenship to Bosnian Serb accused of war crimes.

Ratko Samac, a former Bosnian Serb soldier, is accused of participating in atrocities during the mass expulsion of civilians from the western Bosnian town of Kljuc during the war in the 1990s, in which at least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed. Samac has also been suspected by Bosnia's justice ministry of murdering three Bosniak civilians in 1993.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:06 PM

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.