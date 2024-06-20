Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Mark Rutte, Romania, Europe, The Netherlands
Edit post

Rutte to be next NATO chief after Iohannis withdraws from race

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 20, 2024 4:45 PM 1 min read
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis visit the "Cincu" military base in Cincu village on Oct. 12, 2022. (Daneil Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew his bid to become the next NATO Secretary General at a meeting of Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence on June 20, and asked the council to support Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's candidacy.

The Supreme Council of National Defence "declared in favor of Romania's support of the Dutch prime minister's candidacy," Iohannis announced on his website.

Romania was the last of the 32 NATO allies to support Rutte's candidacy, after Hungary and Slovakia endorsed Rutte on June 18.

Orban said he endorsed Rutte after the Dutch prime minister pledged he would support Budapest in opting out of NATO initiatives to support Ukraine.

The same day, current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described Rutte as a "very strong candidate" with a "lot of experience as prime minister." Rutte has been prime minister of the Netherlands since 2010.

Stoltenberg's mandate as Secretary General will end on Oct. 1, 2024.

During the same Supreme Council of National Defence meeting, Romania announced it will transfer a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

How Mark Rutte became NATO Secretary General and what it means for Ukraine
“There was a joke I heard the other day,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told the audience of the Politico Defense Summit in November 2023, as the mandate of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenburg entered its final 12 months. “The next Secretary General should be from a new member state…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:04 PM

Romania to send Patriot defense system to Ukraine.

Romania's Supreme Council of National Defense members decided to donate the Patriot system to Kyiv in view of the "deteriorating security situation" in Ukraine amid Russia's intensified attacks, the statement read.
9:01 AM
Video

The birth of Ukraine's life-saving robots

Because of drones, every movement is observable and dangerous for combat medics. But Ukraine has a new technology ready to counter this problem: Land drones that evacuate the wounded.
12:22 AM  (Updated: )

Source: Investigators preparing to charge anti-corruption activist Shabunin.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He believes the cases to be a political vendetta against him by the President's Office, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.