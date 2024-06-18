Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, NATO, Mark Rutte, Viktor Orban
Edit post

Rutte endorsed by Orban as next NATO Secretary General after agreeing to Hungary's opt-out of Ukraine support

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 18, 2024 6:49 PM 2 min read
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks with Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte on January 5, 2024. (Stephanie Lecocq/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Hungarian Prime Minister endorsed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's bid to be the next Secretary General of NATO, after Rutte said he supported Budapest opting out of NATO initiatives to support Ukraine, Orban announced on June 18.

Incumbent NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Hungary on June 12 for talks with Orban amid fears Budapest could derail future plans of support for Kyiv, having repeatedly obstructed assistance to Ukraine.

Orban told Stoltenberg that Hungary will not take part in any of the initiatives in support of Ukraine, but will not block them either. Stoltenberg said he accepted Hungary's position.

"Our next step this week was to ensure that this agreement can stand the test of time," Orban said on X on June 18.

Orban said that "after yesterday's meeting in Brussels, Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed that he fully supports this deal and will continue to do so, should he become the next Secretary General of NATO."

"In light of his pledge, Hungary is ready to support PM Rutte’s bid for NATO Secretary-General."

According to the Financial Times, Rutte and Orban met on the sidelines of an EU leaders' dinner in Brussels on June 17.

Twenty-nine NATO members have already backed Rutte as Stoltenberg's successor, with Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania long being the remaining holdouts.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini also publicly backed Rutte's candidacy on June 18.

Stoltenberg: NATO fails to agree on long-term financial support for Ukraine
NATO allies have “not yet agreed” on a long-term financial pledge for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Jun 14 after a two-day meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:54 PM

Media: Italy may send Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, sources say.

"A batch of" Storm Shadow missiles and another SAMP/T air defense system will reportedly be included in the ninth aid package for Ukraine, which Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will present by the end of June, Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on June 18, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
1:43 PM

Zelensky signs law on single roaming zone with EU.

Under the "roam like at home" (RLAH) program, Ukrainians will not pay additional charges to use their mobile phone for communications and the Internet in the 27 EU countries. The same rules will apply to users of European operators traveling to Ukraine.
1:17 AM

Moscow confirms A-50 aircraft was shot down by Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a rare Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft over the Azov Sea back in February, killing ten crew members.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.