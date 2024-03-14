NATO, China discuss war in Ukraine at military staff talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO and China held their eighth annual military staff talks on March 13 in Beijing, where the two delegations discussed global and regional security issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine.

The talks occurred as China begins joint naval exercises with Russia and Iran in the Gulf of Oman, and NATO conducts its largest military drills in decades.

The NATO delegation was headed by Major General Dacian-Tiberiu Serban, director of the cooperative security division. The leader of China's delegation was Major General Yao Qin, deputy director of the office for international military cooperation.

According to a NATO press briefing, the delegates discussed "the global and regional security landscapes, with emphasis on Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during its full-scale war against Ukraine, increasing economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia. China has also weighed in on possible peace negotiations, saying talks must include Moscow.

No details were released as to the content of the staff talks.

"Both sides agreed on the value of continued engagement," the NATO press release said.