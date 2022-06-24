Russia’s proxies announce mobilization.
February 19, 2022 10:17 am
Denis Pushilin, head of the Kremlin’s proxies in Donetsk Oblast, and Leonid Pasechnik, head of Moscow’s proxies in Luhansk Oblast announced a general mobilization in Russian-occupied territories. Russian-led militants have begun evacuating civilians to Russia amid intensified artillery strikes on the Ukrainian forces’ positions in the last few days while also seemingly trying to frame Kyiv for the escalation.