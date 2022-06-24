Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

externalRussia’s proxies announce mobilization.

This item is part of our running news digest

February 19, 2022 10:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Denis Pushilin, head of the Kremlin’s proxies in Donetsk Oblast, and Leonid Pasechnik, head of Moscow’s proxies in Luhansk Oblast announced a general mobilization in Russian-occupied territories. Russian-led militants have begun evacuating civilians to Russia amid intensified artillery strikes on the Ukrainian forces’ positions in the last few days while also seemingly trying to frame Kyiv for the escalation.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok