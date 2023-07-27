National Resistance Center: Wagner recruiting fighters in Belarus on condition of readiness to fight in Poland, Lithuania

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Wagner Group paramilitary organization is continuing to recruit fighters in Belarus while training the Belarusian military, under the condition that the new recruits are ready "to participate in hostilities on the territory of the countries neighboring Belarus, in particular, Poland and Lithuania," according to Ukraine's National Resistance Center.

On July 14, Belarusian state media reported that Wagner mercenaries were in the country to train Belarusian territorial defense forces.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko allegedly helped broker a deal for Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops to relocate to Belarus after their armed "rebellion" in late June stopped short of reaching Moscow.

As of July 22, the Ukrainian authorities reported that about 5,000 Wagner mercenaries have arrived in the country.

However, the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported on July 25 that another Wagner convoy had cross into the state.

The monitoring group said that it was the 11th Wagner convoy to enter Belarus, and was likely travelling to the newly-built Wagner camp in the village of Tsel near Asipovichy.

The convoy included at least 29 vehicles, including six rare Shchuka armored vehicles.

In March, the Lithuanian parliament officially recognized the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization. The resolution stated that their members pose a threat to the security of the Lithuanian state and society.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced on July 18 that Poland's border with Belarus will be reinforced with two additional military brigades due to the Wagner Group's presence.

On July 20, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that a four-day joint training was being held between Wagner and the Belarusian military in Brest Oblast near the Polish border.