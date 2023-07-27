Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
National Resistance Center: Wagner recruiting fighters in Belarus on condition of readiness to fight in Poland, Lithuania

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 27, 2023 11:36 AM 1 min read
The Belarusian flag flies above tents at a newly-built camp on a site previously used by the Belarusian army that could potentially accommodate up to 5,000 Wagner troops, on July 07, 2023, 90 kilometers southeast of Minsk, near Tsel, Asipovichy District, Belarus. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Wagner Group paramilitary organization is continuing to recruit fighters in Belarus while training the Belarusian military, under the condition that the new recruits are ready "to participate in hostilities on the territory of the countries neighboring Belarus, in particular, Poland and Lithuania," according to Ukraine's National Resistance Center.

On July 14, Belarusian state media reported that Wagner mercenaries were in the country to train Belarusian territorial defense forces.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko allegedly helped broker a deal for Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops to relocate to Belarus after their armed "rebellion" in late June stopped short of reaching Moscow.

As of July 22, the Ukrainian authorities reported that about 5,000 Wagner mercenaries have arrived in the country.

However, the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported on July 25 that another Wagner convoy had cross into the state.

The monitoring group said that it was the 11th Wagner convoy to enter Belarus, and was likely travelling to the newly-built Wagner camp in the village of Tsel near Asipovichy.

The convoy included at least 29 vehicles, including six rare Shchuka armored vehicles.

In March, the Lithuanian parliament officially recognized the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization. The resolution stated that their members pose a threat to the security of the Lithuanian state and society.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced on July 18 that Poland's border with Belarus will be reinforced with two additional military brigades due to the Wagner Group's presence.

On July 20, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that a four-day joint training was being held between Wagner and the Belarusian military in Brest Oblast near the Polish border.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
