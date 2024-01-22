Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

National Resistance Center: Ukrainians denied medical treatment in Russian-occupied territories

by Abbey Fenbert January 22, 2024 4:06 AM 1 min read
Photo illustration of a Russian passport, Aug. 5 2022. (Adrien Fillon/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Residents of Ukraine's Russian-occupied regions who lack Russian passports are being denied medical treatment, the National Resistance Center reported on Jan. 21.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed an executive order April 2023 that set a deadline for residents in the occupied areas of Ukraine to apply for Russian citizenship. Refusal to accept a Russian passport carries severe penalties, including loss of property rights, prison sentences, and deportation.

The Center said that medical facilities in the occupied territories will only offer services to residents who have Russian health insurance. Obtaining Russian insurance coverage requires a Russian passport.

"As a result, most residents are denied medical services," the Center said.

According to the Center, Ukrainian passport-holders can still access ambulance services in the event of an emergency. This gives Ukrainians the same right to medical services that foreign visitors would receive.

Residents of Ukraine's occupied territories are more likely to live closer to the front lines, where shelling is a daily occurrence and civilian casualties are high.

The Center previously reported in August 2023 that civilians in occupied areas of southern Ukraine were denied access to hospitals because local facilities were overwhelmed with wounded Russian soldiers.

Forced passportization campaigns in the occupied areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are part of Russia's ongoing efforts to undermine Ukrainian national identity and bolster the illegal occupation regime.  Those who hold on to their Ukrainian passports are subject to intimidation, restrictions to social benefits, and possible violence.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:52 AM

Batumi shopping centers evacuated amid bomb threats.

Authorities evacuated shoppers at Batumi's Grand Mall, Metro City, Batumi Mall, and Plaza. The official reason for the evacuation was not disclosed, but an employee of Grand Mall said there were rumors of mines planted in the building.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.