Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia Oblast 95 times, injuring civilian

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast 95 times across 16 localities in the last day, regional governor Yurii Malashko reported on Jan. 21.



Russia conducted seven multiple rocket launcher attacks on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, as well as 26 drone strikes on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Poltavka.



Sixty-two artillery shells hit Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Lobkove, Kamianske, Piatykhatky and other settlements.



A 71-year-old resident was injured in Huliaipole due to artillery shelling. There were two reports of the destruction of residential buildings.



Southern Kherson Oblast suffered 76 shelling attacks on Jan. 20, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration.



The same day, Russia shelled Sumy Oblast 37 times.



In both cases, no civilian casualties were reported.



Russia continues to occupy a large portion of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, including all of its coastline. The region suffers frequent attacks.