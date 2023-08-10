National Resistance Center: Wounded Russian soldiers overwhelm health clinics in occupied territories

This audio is created with AI assistance

Medical clinics in Russian-occupied regions of southern Ukraine are overwhelmed with wounded military personnel, the National Resistance Center reported on Aug. 9.

"At the same time, these hospitals provide virtually no services to the civilian population," the Center said.

According to the Center's report, occupying Russian forces use district hospitals to treat their wounded soldiers until they make a partial or complete recovery. Only then are the soldiers transferred to facilities in Russian-occupied Crimea or in Russia.

The Center said that only a small number of civilian residents are allowed to access treatment at these hospitals, and only as "cover" for the military use of the facilities.

In December, the Center reported that Russian authorities in occupied Luhansk forcibly discharged civilian patients from hospital beds in order to make room for wounded Russian soldiers.