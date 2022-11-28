Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
National Resistance Center: All Russian collaborators have left Nova Kakhovka near Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 28, 2022 5:36 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

All Russian collaborators have left Nova Kakhovka, the second-largest city in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 27, citing the local underground resistance.

The collaborators who left were not only those who held positions in the occupation administration but those who participated in joint raids with Russian forces against the local population and intimidated and forced residents into cooperating with Russian demands, the center said.

The center believes the collaborators left the city in fear that Ukraine may soon liberate it from Russian occupation.

Earlier on Nov. 15, the Russian-state-run news agency TASS reported that the Russian occupation administration had left Nova Kakhovka due to "constant shelling" by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Nova Kakhovka lies on the east bank of the Dnipro river across from the city of Kherson and is home to Ukraine's massive Kakhovka dam.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
