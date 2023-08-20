Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Edit post

National Resistance Center: Governor of Kursk Oblast built fake defense structures

by Haley Zehrung August 21, 2023 1:01 AM 1 min read
Newly constructed defense fortifications in Kursk Oblast (Photo: National Resistance Center)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Roman Starovoyt, governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, built fake defense fortifications along the region's border with Ukraine, according to images of the structures obtained by Ukraine's National Resistance Center on Aug. 20.

Starovoyt allegedly spent 10 billion rubles on the construction of the imitation defense lines.

"The work on staffing and construction of two reinforced defense lines has been completed in the Kursk region. The work was carried out jointly with the Ministry of Defense of Russia and the Border Management of Kursk Oblast. The third line of defense will be ready by November 5," Starovoyt said.

Images of the newly fortified defense lines show unattended checkpoints. According to the National Resistance Center, almost the entire state border was unstaffed, and no soldiers have been seen patrolling.

The National Resistance Center did mention, however, that artillery is occasionally transported in the area, which is presumably used for attacking Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

A recent report from Aug. 15 unveiled that Russia is planning to evacuate residents of Kursk "in the event of an accident at the nuclear power plant."

Kursk Oblast borders northeastern Ukraine. It has been the target of several strikes and drone attacks over the past several weeks. Directly across the border is Sumy Oblast, where Ukrainian settlements have endured daily attacks from Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.  

Author: Haley Zehrung
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
