Russian official claims drone attack on Kursk railway station

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit claimed that a Ukrainian drone struck the Kursk railway station on the night of Aug. 20.

Starovoit alleged that the drone hit the roof of the train station, causing a fire. He said that five people sustained minor injuries from glass fragments.

He also said emergency services were working at the scene.

A video uploaded to a Russian Telegram channel shows fire on the rooftop of the station and emergency vehicles on site.

Kursk Oblast borders Ukraine to the northeast. On Aug. 4, Starovoit reported that a Ukrainian drone strike damaged two administrative buildings.

Meanwhile, across the border in Sumy Oblast, Ukrainian settlements endure daily attacks from Russian forces.