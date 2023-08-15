Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

National Resistance Center: Russia preparing provocation at Kursk nuclear power station

by Martin Fornusek August 15, 2023 2:33 PM 1 min read
The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Russia. (Wikimedia Commons/RIA Novosti)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is preparing to stage a provocation at its Kursk Nuclear Power Plant involving the evacuation of some of the local population, Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported on Aug. 15.

According to the report, authorities in Kursk Oblast are currently preparing for evacuation "in the event of an accident at the nuclear power plant" and subsequent radioactive contamination. The National Resistance Center managed to obtain a register listing people who are to be evacuated.

In total, 21,000-57,000 people living in Kursk and its surroundings are to be sent away, the Center reported. As the organization noted, the population of Kursk Oblast is more than 1 million, meaning that the evacuation should concern around 2-5% of the total number of its residents.

The evacuees will be transported to four settlements in the northern part of the oblast, namely to Zheleznogorsk, Bolshoye Soldatskoye, Shchigry, and Gorshechnoye, according to the report.

The National Resistance Center said that the provocation is part of Russia's strategy to divert attention from its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Ukraine.

Russian forces occupied the Ukrainian power station, which is the largest nuclear plant in Europe, in March 2022. In late June, Ukrainian officials issued a warning that Russia may be preparing a terrorist attack at the occupied plant through radiation leakage.

On July 6, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that the danger of a terror attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is "quietly going down."

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.