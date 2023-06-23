Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Naftogaz seeks to get $5 billion compensation from Russia via US court

by Martin Fornusek June 23, 2023 5:29 PM 2 min read
Gas transport pipes and processing infrastructure stands at a refinery operated by DK Ukrgazvydobuvannia, a unit of Naftogaz, in Poltava on July 21, 2017. (Photo: Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz announced on June 23 that it had filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against Russia for property loss in Crimea, asking for $5 billion in compensation.

Naftogaz wrote on Telegram that it has the right to file the lawsuit at the U.S. court due to the provisions of the New York Convention of 1958.

This convention allows Naftogaz to apply for the enforcement of a previous court ruling against Russia in countries where Russian assets are located, the company said.

On April 13, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ordered Russia to pay $5 billion in compensation for the loss of Naftogaz' property in Crimea.

"Now Russia must comply with this decision in accordance with its obligations under international law," Naftogaz CEO Oleksii Chernyshov said.

As of today, Moscow has not agreed to follow the ruling and pay the compensation, however.

"Since Russia has not voluntarily paid Naftogaz the funds stipulated by the court decision, we intend to use all available mechanisms to collect these funds. We are currently working on this in the United States and other target jurisdictions," Chernyshov said.

In February, Russian proxies in Crimea approved the seizure of hundreds of high-value pieces of Ukrainian-owned real estate on the occupied peninsula.

The Crimean peninsula was occupied by the Russian Federation in 2014 following the EuroMaidan Revolution, which ousted pro-Russian leader Viktor Yanukovych.

Hague court orders Russia to pay Ukraine’s Naftogaz $5 billion in compensation for losses in Crimea
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has ordered Russia to pay $5 billion to Ukraine’s state oil and gas monopoly Naftogaz, the company’s press service reported on April 13.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.