The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia confiscates over 500 Ukrainian-owned assets in occupied Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2023 1:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian proxies in Crimea have approved the seizure of hundreds of high-value pieces of Ukrainian-owned real estate on the occupied peninsula, according to a Feb. 3 Telegram post by proxy leader Vladimir Konstantinov.

In a so-called "nationalization" move, Russia will seize banks, tourist and sporting infrastructure as well as private property, Konstantinov wrote.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, seized assets include the real estate of five Ukrainian banks, a training ground of football club Dinamo Kyiv, and several resorts belonging to oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, who had strong ties to Russia before the initial occupation of Crimea and parts of Donbas in 2014.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
