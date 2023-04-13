Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Hague court orders Russia to pay Ukraine's Naftogaz $5 billion in compensation for losses in Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 1:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has ordered Russia to pay $5 billion to Ukraine's state oil and gas monopoly Naftogaz, the company's press service reported on April 13.

This is the compensation for losses caused by the illegal seizure of Naftogaz assets following the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The court established that the amount of compensation should be equal to the fair market value of Naftogaz's assets before their seizure, according to the report. Russia had insisted that Naftogaz was not entitled to any compensation, but the court disagreed.

"Now Russia must comply with this decision in accordance with its obligations under international law," said Oleksii Chernyshov, the head of Naftogaz Group, as arbitration decisions can be fulfilled through the enforcement mechanism.

The set amount of compensation is the largest awarded by the international arbitration tribunal for Russia's seizure of Ukrainian assets in Crimea, reads the report. Russia will also have to compensate Naftogaz for the costs related to the arbitration proceeding claimed in 2016.

Moscow has not yet commented on the Permanent Court of Arbitration's decision.

In February, Russian proxies in Crimea approved the seizure of hundreds of high-value pieces of Ukrainian-owned real estate on the occupied peninsula.

The Crimean peninsula was illegally annexed by the Russian Federation in 2014 following the triumph of Ukraine's EuroMaidan Revolution, which ousted pro-Russian dictator Viktor Yanukovich.

Court of Appeals annuls decision not to prosecute former Naftogaz CEO
Ukraine’s Court of Appeals of the Chamber of Commerce on March 1 annulled the High Anti-Corruption Court’s decision to rule against arresting former Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.