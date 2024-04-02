Moscow court charges 10th person related to Crocus City Hall attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Moscow court charged a tenth person, a native of Tajikistan, on April 1 in connection to the Crocus City Hall attack.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow, on the evening of March 22, killing at least 144 people. A branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter.

Russian authorities detained 11 people in the first 24 hours following the attack. A court in Moscow charged four of the alleged perpetrators of the attack, all of whom are citizens of Tajikistan, with committing an act of terrorism on March 24.

An eighth suspect from Kyrgyzstan was brought into court in Russia on March 26.

The 10th suspect, named Yakubjoni Yusufzoda, is suspected of providing money and accommodation to the perpetrators of the attack, Russian authorities claimed.

Yusufzoda was initially arrested on March 25 for failing to obey orders from the police, but the charges were increased to being complicit in a terrorist attack, and was sentenced to two months of pre-trial detention.

Waves of repression, harassment, and deportations of migrants were reported in the aftermath of the terrorist attack.

The independent Russian news outlet Agentsvo wrote on April 1 that a Chechen man arrested in connection to the attack died in police custody shortly after his detention.