Moldova sends humanitarian aid to help Ukraine cope with Kakhovka dam disaster

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 10, 2023 2:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova's Commission for Emergency Situations decided on June 9 to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid worth around $230,000 for the "management of the ecological and humanitarian consequences" following Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast, the country’s state news agency Moldpres reported.

The batch reportedly includes water pumping stations, inflatable boats, food products, and other equipment.

On June 8, the Danish Foreign Ministry announced that it would send aid to Ukraine, including two high-capacity pumps, 35 tents for accommodation, three smaller boats with transport rafts, several generators, and five water tank trucks to move water from flooded areas.

"The floods put large parts of Ukraine in a terrible situation, and we must do what we can to help the Ukrainians. With this preparedness package, we can help with equipment that enables the Ukrainian preparedness to react more effectively," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Ukraine's international partners have provided $170 million in assistance following the Kakhovka dam disaster.

Ever since being liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has experienced regular shelling from Russian forces on the other side of the Dnipro River.

On June 6, Russia destroyed the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
