The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's partners provide millions in aid after Kakhovka dam disaster

by Martin Fornusek June 7, 2023 6:26 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's international partners have provided $170 million in assistance following the Kakhovka dam disaster, and several EU countries have promised further aid.

The $170 million is aimed at supporting Ukraine's water services, Ukrinform reported on June 7, citing Ukrvodokanalekolohiia, a Ukrainian association specializing in water supply.

"Now we have also received requests from (Ukrainian) water utility services for $310 million, which we have already communicated to foreign organizations. They are being processed. We are talking about priority measures that will help support the work of the enterprises," said Dmytro Novytskyi, the association's president.

He added that Ukraine's side must also "do its homework" and ensure the proper functioning of the water services.

Several countries have also published lists of materials and equipment intended for Ukraine.

The Polish government handed over 10 large water tanks with a volume of 18,000 liters and 10 high-performance pumps for draining water from flooded areas, the Polish interior minister tweeted.

Germany has pledged 5,000 water filters and 56 generators, and both Germany and Lithuania promised to provide tents, beds, and blankets.

Austria announced the donation of 20 water tanks and 10 pumps, as well as 1 million euros ($1 million) to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for ensuring nuclear safety in Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power station in Europe, uses the water from the Kakhovka Reservoir to provide power for its turbine condensers. The reservoir is to expected to disappear in one to three days.

According to Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, his country is working to allocate 200,000 euros ($214,000) to Ukraine to alleviate the consequences of the Kakhovka dam disaster.

Finland has also pledged to send "various" emergency assistance without specifying what type of material or equipment it will provide.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on June 6 that the EU will help Ukraine contain the disaster's fallout through its Civil Protection Mechanism.

Author: Martin Fornusek
