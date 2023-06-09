Denmark sends humanitarian aid for victims of dam explosion in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Danish Foreign Ministry announced on June 8 that it would send disaster aid to Ukraine in the wake of the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast.

Equipment designed to deal with floods, including two high-capacity pumps, 35 tents for accommodation, three smaller boats with transport rafts, several generators, and five water tank trucks to move water from flooded areas, is already en route to Ukraine, the ministry said.

The disaster aid from Denmark was sent via the National Emergency Management Agency and the United Nations Office for Project Services. The equipment is set to arrive in Ukraine on June 10.

"The floods put large parts of Ukraine in a terrible situation, and we must do what we can to help the Ukrainians. With this preparedness package, we can help with equipment that enables the Ukrainian preparedness to react more effectively," said Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Denmark's aid is part of the EU's broader effort to provide relief following the dam's collapse.