Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Moldova, Russia, Russian attack, Drone attack, Missile attack, Ukraine
Edit post

Russian drones, missiles violate Moldova's airspace during strike on Ukraine, Chisinau says

by Boldizsar Gyori November 18, 2024 9:24 AM 2 min read
The Reni-Giurgiulesti international automobile checkpoint on the Ukraine-Moldova border. (Liashonok / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 17 also violated Moldovan airspace, Moldova's foreign minister said on X on Nov. 17.

Russia’s latest large-scale aerial attack left at least seven civilians dead and around 20 injured across multiple regions, targeting power generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine, authorities said.

"We strongly condemn the violation of Moldova’s airspace by Russia’s missiles and drones targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure today," Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said.

In the same post, Popsoi recounted sightings of Russian drones flying at low altitudes over Moldovan villages.

In a video attached to his post, a house is seen with an increasingly loud sound of a jet engine, claimed to be a Russian projectile. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Popsoi’s reaction was the latest in a long row of diplomatic spat between Moldova and Russia, with the former handing a note of protest to the newly appointed Russian ambassador on Nov. 12. over Russian interference in the recent presidential election and the crashing of two Russian drones on Moldovan territory earlier.

Similar incidents of Russian drones or missiles entering a third country's airspace during attacks on Ukraine have been reported by Romania, Poland, and Latvia.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches one of the largest aerial strikes on Ukraine, energy grid damage
Key developments on Nov. 16-17: * Russia launches one of the largest aerial strikes on Ukraine, targets energy grid * EU has ‘convincing’ evidence of reported Chinese attack drone production for Russia, media reports * Russia producing thermobaric drones, capable of causing ‘terrifying’ civilian…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:03 PM

Musk mocks Zelensky for comments about Ukraine's independence.

The billionaire reposted a modified excerpt from Zelensky's interview with the Suspilne broadcaster shared on X by the @visegrad24 account, which read: "The U.S. cannot force us to 'sit and listen' at the negotiating table. We are an independent country."
11:46 AM

Biden meets Xi, condemns North Korean troops dispatch to Russia.

"President Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of (North Korean) troops to Russia, a dangerous expansion of Russia’s unlawful war against Ukraine with serious consequences for both European and Indo-Pacific peace and security," the White House statement read.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.