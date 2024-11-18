Russian drones, missiles violate Moldova's airspace during strike on Ukraine, Chisinau says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 17 also violated Moldovan airspace, Moldova's foreign minister said on X on Nov. 17.

Russia’s latest large-scale aerial attack left at least seven civilians dead and around 20 injured across multiple regions, targeting power generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine, authorities said.

"We strongly condemn the violation of Moldova’s airspace by Russia’s missiles and drones targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure today," Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said.

In the same post, Popsoi recounted sightings of Russian drones flying at low altitudes over Moldovan villages.

In a video attached to his post, a house is seen with an increasingly loud sound of a jet engine, claimed to be a Russian projectile. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Popsoi’s reaction was the latest in a long row of diplomatic spat between Moldova and Russia, with the former handing a note of protest to the newly appointed Russian ambassador on Nov. 12. over Russian interference in the recent presidential election and the crashing of two Russian drones on Moldovan territory earlier.

Similar incidents of Russian drones or missiles entering a third country's airspace during attacks on Ukraine have been reported by Romania, Poland, and Latvia.