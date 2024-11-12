Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Edit post

Moldova protests to Moscow over election interference, downing of Russian drones

by Kateryna Hodunova November 12, 2024 9:17 PM 2 min read
Members of the public hold Moldovan national flags at the president's headquarters in Chisinau for a rally celebrating the EU's decision to open accession talks with Moldova, Dec. 17, 2023. (Elena Covalenco / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova's Foreign Ministry said on Nov. 12 that it had handed a note of protest to the newly appointed Russian Ambassador, Oleg Ozerov, over Russian interference in the recent presidential election and the downing of two Russian drones on Moldovan territory.

Moldovan authorities, independent observers, and officials from the EU and the U.S. have pointed to a malign influence campaign involving criminal networks and political groups tied to Russia. Moldovan lawmakers claimed that Moscow had spent millions of dollars to fund Alexandr Stoianoglo, a pro-Russian candidate who lost to President Maia Sandu in the Nov. 3 election.

The Foreign Ministry protested to the Russian ambassador against "Russia's illegal interference in the elections and referendum in Moldova to distort their results, undermine and delegitimize the democratic process in Moldova."

"The Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called on the Russian authorities to immediately cease these actions and refrain from any future interference in Moldova's internal affairs," the statement read.

Apart from that, Moldova condemned the violation of the country's airspace by Russian drones on Nov. 10. Moldovan authorities found two Russian drones in the Căușeni and Rîșcani districts after a Russian mass drone attack against Ukraine.

"Such aggressive incursions are a serious violation and an unfriendly gesture on the part of the Russian Federation and endanger the lives of civilians," the statement read.

On the evening of Nov. 12, Moldovan law enforcement confirmed the downing of another drone in the country, the third in the last three days.

The drone was found on the outskirts of the village of Coșernița, in the Florești district of central Moldova.

How Russia attempted to steal Moldovan election, referendum, and what comes next
Although Russian interference has taken many forms in Moldova since its independence in 1991, the election and referendum results on Sunday shocked many pro-European Moldovans. Despite opinion polls showing clear support for entrenching the desire for EU accession into the country’s constitution, t…
The Kyiv IndependentPaula Erizanu
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
6:16 AM

North Korea ratifies defense treaty with Russia.

North Korea has formalized a mutual defense treaty with Russia, according to state media reports on Nov. 12. The agreement commits both nations to come to each other's aid in the event of an armed attack.
