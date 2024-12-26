Ukraine war latest: Ukraine hits ballistic missile propellant plant in Rostov Oblast; North Korean troops endure heavy losses

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Dec. 26:

Ukraine hits ballistic missile propellant plant in Rostov Oblast, Stratcom reports

North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast endure heavy losses, logistical struggles, Ukrainian military intelligence says

18 Russian soldiers allegedly killed in Ukraine's Dec. 25 attack in Kursk Oblast, military says

'Increase in enemy activity' — governor on Russia's assaults in Kherson Oblast

Willingness to support Ukraine 'until it wins' drops significantly in Western Europe, poll says

The Ukrainian Air Force struck a plant in Kamensk-Shakhtynsky, Rostov Oblast, that produces solid propellant for ballistic missiles, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications (Stratcom) reported on Dec. 26.

These missiles are reportedly used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including hospitals, residential buildings, and power plants.

"This strike is part of a comprehensive campaign to weaken the capabilities of the Russian armed forces to carry out terrorist attacks against Ukrainian civilians," Stratcom said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The attack is one of several recent strikes in Rostov Oblast. On Dec. 25, Ukrainian long-range drones targeted an ammunition depot at the Kadamovsky military training ground, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told The Kyiv Independent.

On Dec. 24, drones struck the military airbase in Millerovo, according to local acting governor Yury Slyusar.

Earlier, on Dec. 19, Ukraine's Navy and the SBU carried out a combined strike on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov Oblast.

These operations are part of Ukraine's broader efforts to disrupt Russia's military supply chain and hinder its ability to conduct attacks on Ukrainian cities.

North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast endure heavy losses, logistical struggles, Ukrainian military intelligence says

North Korean troops deployed in Russia's Kursk Oblast continue to suffer significant losses, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Dec. 26.

Russia has stationed approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers in the region since August to assist in ousting Ukrainian forces.

On Dec. 20, Ukrainian strikes near Novoivanovka reportedly inflicted heavy casualties on North Korean troops. HUR confirmed the destruction of a North Korean mortar unit, with additional losses recorded at multiple sites.

Despite sanitary losses, including five soldiers on Dec. 20 alone, Russian officers ordered the units to maintain their positions.

HUR also reported severe logistical issues for North Korean units on the front lines, including a lack of drinking water due to active hostilities.

However, Russian forces have continued supplying these troops with ammunition and food to sustain their positions and resume assault operations.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 23 that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured since their deployment in Kursk Oblast.

Their casualties have been linked to their inexperience with the terrain and modern drone warfare, according to South Korean MP Lee Sung-kwon.

While North Korean forces have proven vulnerable to Ukrainian drone strikes, their presence has enabled Russian troops to make limited gains in the region, recapturing some territory previously held by Ukrainian forces.

18 Russian soldiers allegedly killed in Ukraine's Dec. 25 attack in Kursk Oblast, military says

Ukrainian troops hit a Russian command post in the town of Lgov in Kursk Oblast, allegedly killing 18 Russian soldiers, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications reported on Dec. 26.

Ukrainian forces reportedly hit the command post of Russia's 810th Separate Marine Brigade, located in an abandoned civilian building in Lgov, overnight on Dec. 25.

Following the attack, Kursk Oblast Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein claimed that Ukraine attacked civilian facilities and infrastructure in Lgov, killing four people and injuring five others.

The strike killed 18 personnel and partially destroyed the command post, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications claimed in a Dec. 26 statement. A deputy brigade commander was most likely among the killed, and most of the killed soldiers were staff officers.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukraine launched a surprise incursion in Kursk Oblast in early August. Kyiv's foothold in the Kursk region is considered a possible bargaining chip ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's expected push for peace negotiations.

Despite the high losses within Russian and North Korean ranks, Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast seem to be increasingly on the back foot, facing a Russian advantage in manpower and equipment.

'Increase in enemy activity' — governor on Russia's assaults in Kherson Oblast

Russia's sabotage groups are trying to gain a foothold and have increased the number of attacks in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Dec. 26 on national television.

Prokudin's statement comes amid an anticipated large-scale Russian advance in Kherson Oblast. In early December, Russian troops carried out assaults in the southern region to gain a foothold on islands in the Dnipro River delta.

"We are observing an increase in enemy activity. We understand the places where enemy airborne groups can land, and the (Ukrainian) Defense Forces are ready to destroy them," Prokudin said.

Attacks are "not rare," and Russian soldiers are trying to gain a foothold on the western bank of the Dnipro regularly, according to the governor. However, none of these attempts have been successful, he added.

Russian diversionary groups are trying to gain a foothold on the islands near Kherson or on the western bank of the river every day, Prokudin said, adding that "all the diversionists were eliminated."

The Russian military has been trying to advance on Kozatsky Island, Velykyi Potemkin Island, and the southern island of Zabych in recent weeks, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Southern Command, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Dec. 24.

Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, pushing Russian troops to the east of the river.

Russian troops have intensified ground attacks in several areas along the front line over the past few days but failed to break through Ukraine's defense lines, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Dec. 19.

Willingness to support Ukraine 'until it wins' drops significantly in Western Europe, poll says

Public willingness to support Ukraine "until it wins" has dropped significantly across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, and the U.K., according to a YouGov poll reported by The Guardian on Dec. 26.

The survey, conducted between Dec. 3-18, highlights growing skepticism about prolonged support for Kyiv as the war with Russia drags on.

In Sweden, Denmark, and the U.K., support for Ukraine's victory remains relatively high at 50%, 40%, and 36%, respectively. However, these figures represent notable declines from January levels of 57%, 51%, and 50%.

Meanwhile, the share of respondents favoring a negotiated peace has risen — reaching 55% in Italy, 46% in Spain, 45% in Germany, and 43% in France — up by eight-10 points in each country over the year.

While many respondents across Western Europe oppose a settlement requiring Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, there is widespread concern that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may reduce or withdraw American support for Ukraine after his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Shop our seasonal merch collection. shop now

Notably, in France, Germany, and Sweden, the percentage of people hoping for Ukraine’s outright victory has remained stable since early 2023, though overall willingness to continue support until victory has declined elsewhere.

In Poland, a CBOS poll on Dec. 17 showed a dramatic shift in public opinion, with 55% of respondents favoring an end to the conflict even if it means Ukraine ceding territory — a sharp rise from 39% in September 2024 and 26% in April 2022.

Support for Ukraine fighting without concessions has dropped to 31%, compared to 46% in September and 59% in April 2022.

The contrasting attitudes underscore Ukraine's challenges as it braces for renewed Russian offensives and continued pressure from some Western quarters for negotiations.

These changes in public sentiment could complicate Kyiv's efforts to sustain international backing in its defense against Russian aggression.