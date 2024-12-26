Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Moscow, Airports, Aircraft, Air travel
Edit post

Russia closes all 4 Moscow airports for unspecified 'safety' concerns

by Abbey Fenbert December 26, 2024 7:18 PM 1 min read
Moscow's Domodedovo airport, Sept. 2022. (Photo by Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia temporarily suspended flights at all four airports operating in Moscow on Dec. 26, citing safety concerns, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced.

A fifth airport in Kaluga was also closed.

"To ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky and Kaluga airports," Rosaviatsiya said on Dec. 26.

The agency did not specify the cause of the security concerns.

All airports were reopened after temporary closure.

Moscow has previously shut down its airports amid drone strikes over the region. Ukraine launched its largest drone attack against Moscow in November 2024.

The latest announcement comes as Russian air defense operations are under scrutiny due to the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines plane in Kazakhstan on Dec. 25. The crash was reportedly caused by a Russian air defense missile, according to a preliminary investigation.

The missile allegedly targeted Flight 8432 during drone activity over Grozny.

Azerbaijani government sources claim Russian missile caused plane crash over Kazakhstan, Euronews reports
A Russian surface-to-air missile caused the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani government sources reportedly confirmed on Dec. 26. The missile was fired from a Pantsir-S air defense system.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.