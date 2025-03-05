Minsk could be best place for trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine, Kremlin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Minsk could be the best place to host potential trilateral talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax on March 5.

Peskov's statement follows a proposal by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to host U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks.

"This issue has not been brought up or discussed in any way. But, of course, Minsk is the best place for us. It is our main ally, so it is the best place for negotiations," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin is "positive" about Zelensky's stated readiness to "come to the negotiating table."

In a statement on March 4, the Ukrainian president said that he and his team "stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts." He went on to propose the release of prisoners and a partial truce in the air and sea as first steps toward a peace deal.

Zelensky's overture came days after his public clash with Trump in the Oval Office and after the U.S. paused all military aid to pressure Ukraine to talks.

"The question is with whom to sit (at the negotiating table). So far, there is still a legal prohibition for the Ukrainian president to negotiate with the Russian side. Therefore, in general, the approach is positive, but the nuances have not yet changed," Peskov added.

Trump's recent stance on Ukraine, including his public rebuke of Zelensky and reported halt on U.S. military aid to Kyiv, has drawn praise from Russian officials while raising concerns among European allies.

Since taking office, Trump has distanced the U.S. from its traditional role as Ukraine's primary supporter, instead questioning Kyiv's commitment to peace and implying that Ukraine shares blame for the ongoing war.

Trump, echoing Kremlin rhetoric on the war in Ukraine, said at the end of February the country should "forget" about joining NATO, which the country sees as a security guarantee against a future Russian invasion. Russia has repeatedly presented NATO expansion as a "justification" for the war.

The U.S. also voted alongside Russia on Feb. 24 against a U.N. resolution that condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.