The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Russia, Dmitry Peskov, War, Belarus, Peace Talks
Edit post

Minsk could be best place for trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine, Kremlin says

by Kateryna Hodunova March 5, 2025 1:35 PM 2 min read
Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attends a press conference in Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 19, 2022. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Minsk could be the best place to host potential trilateral talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax on March 5.

Peskov's statement follows a proposal by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to host U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks.

"This issue has not been brought up or discussed in any way. But, of course, Minsk is the best place for us. It is our main ally, so it is the best place for negotiations," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin is "positive" about Zelensky's stated readiness to "come to the negotiating table."

In a statement on March 4, the Ukrainian president said that he and his team "stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts." He went on to propose the release of prisoners and a partial truce in the air and sea as first steps toward a peace deal.

Zelensky's overture came days after his public clash with Trump in the Oval Office and after the U.S. paused all military aid to pressure Ukraine to talks.

"The question is with whom to sit (at the negotiating table). So far, there is still a legal prohibition for the Ukrainian president to negotiate with the Russian side. Therefore, in general, the approach is positive, but the nuances have not yet changed," Peskov added.

Trump's recent stance on Ukraine, including his public rebuke of Zelensky and reported halt on U.S. military aid to Kyiv, has drawn praise from Russian officials while raising concerns among European allies.

Since taking office, Trump has distanced the U.S. from its traditional role as Ukraine's primary supporter, instead questioning Kyiv's commitment to peace and implying that Ukraine shares blame for the ongoing war.

Trump, echoing Kremlin rhetoric on the war in Ukraine, said at the end of February the country should "forget" about joining NATO, which the country sees as a security guarantee against a future Russian invasion. Russia has repeatedly presented NATO expansion as a "justification" for the war.

The U.S. also voted alongside Russia on Feb. 24 against a U.N. resolution that condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

‘I received an important letter from President Zelensky’ — Trump says Ukraine, Russia ready to end war
Trump said in his address to Congress that he “appreciate(s)” Zelensky’s recent statements expressing Ukraine’s readiness for peace, but did not say whether or not the U.S. would resume weapons deliveries.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

9:59 AM  (Updated: )

Zelensky, Macron, Starmer may visit Washington next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer might visit Washington as early as next week to present a "united front" on peace in Ukraine, the British tabloid Daily Mail reported on March 5, citing diplomatic sources.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.