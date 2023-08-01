Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ministry: Ukraine allocates $270 million to energy infrastructure before winter

by Martin Fornusek August 1, 2023 8:43 AM 2 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile damaged high-voltage electricity sub-station, operated by a state-owned company Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has allocated Hr 10 billion ($270 million) to the restoration and preparation of the energy infrastructure before the next winter, the Reintegration Ministry announced on July 31.

The ministry specified that the funds would be used to repair and protect power stations.

According to the statement, Ukraine is also expecting aid from the U.S. worth $897 million, including generators, gas turbine power plants, and transformers. The EU's Ukraine Energy Support Fund has already provided Kyiv with 166 million euros ($182 million), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Ukraine's head of government added that Ukraine has prepared supplies of 11.7 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 80% of the planned volumes, as well as 1.5 million metric tons of coal out of the planned 1.8 million.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said earlier on July 31 that Ukraine has repaired almost all the thermal power stations damaged by Russian attacks in late 2022-early 2023, and over 65% of more than damaged 700 heat supply networks.

"In general, as of today, the preparation level of utility networks for stable operation in the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024 is roughly 60%," the minister said.

On July 27, head of state energy operator Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the company is preparing for the worst-case scenario next winter but voiced confidence that the main energy network will function without restrictions.

While it cannot be said with certainty whether the country will experience blackouts next winter, Ukrenergo is already preparing for energy consumption peaks, Kudrytskyi commented.

Russian forces attempted to cripple Ukraine's energy network with massive strikes during the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023, leading to frequent blackouts across the country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is likely to attempt this strategy again next winter.

"We should be aware that Russian terrorists will attempt to prolong their attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and disrupt the normal lives of people. However, our unyielding determination must prevail," he said.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
