Ministry: Ukraine allocates $270 million to energy infrastructure before winter

Ukraine has allocated Hr 10 billion ($270 million) to the restoration and preparation of the energy infrastructure before the next winter, the Reintegration Ministry announced on July 31.

The ministry specified that the funds would be used to repair and protect power stations.

According to the statement, Ukraine is also expecting aid from the U.S. worth $897 million, including generators, gas turbine power plants, and transformers. The EU's Ukraine Energy Support Fund has already provided Kyiv with 166 million euros ($182 million), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Ukraine's head of government added that Ukraine has prepared supplies of 11.7 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 80% of the planned volumes, as well as 1.5 million metric tons of coal out of the planned 1.8 million.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said earlier on July 31 that Ukraine has repaired almost all the thermal power stations damaged by Russian attacks in late 2022-early 2023, and over 65% of more than damaged 700 heat supply networks.

"In general, as of today, the preparation level of utility networks for stable operation in the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024 is roughly 60%," the minister said.

On July 27, head of state energy operator Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the company is preparing for the worst-case scenario next winter but voiced confidence that the main energy network will function without restrictions.

While it cannot be said with certainty whether the country will experience blackouts next winter, Ukrenergo is already preparing for energy consumption peaks, Kudrytskyi commented.

Russian forces attempted to cripple Ukraine's energy network with massive strikes during the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023, leading to frequent blackouts across the country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is likely to attempt this strategy again next winter.

"We should be aware that Russian terrorists will attempt to prolong their attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and disrupt the normal lives of people. However, our unyielding determination must prevail," he said.