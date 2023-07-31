Zelensky warns of renewed Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is likely to recommence attacks on Ukraine's energy system during the upcoming autumn and winter months, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 30.

Zelensky pledged to take all necessary measures to ensure protection of the power grid. He highlighted that it is crucial to prepare for potential winter attacks both at the national and regional levels.

"We should be aware that Russian terrorists will attempt to prolong their attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and disrupt the normal lives of people. However, our unyielding determination must prevail," he said.

Zelensky also called on regional security forces and governments to prepare for energy emergencies.

The Ukrainian energy system suffered severe harm, with approximately 40 percent damage caused by Russian missile and drone strikes during the last winter. Russian troops did this deliberately to weaken Ukraine's ability to prepare for the counteroffensive.