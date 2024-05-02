Ministry: Russia's war destroys or damages almost 2,000 cultural facilities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's full-scale war resulted in damage to 1,987 cultural facilities as of April 25, the Culture Ministry said on May 2. Some 16.3% of this number – 324 – were destroyed completely.

Ukrainian cultural sites have often become targets for Russian drone and missile attacks as Russia continues to attempt to erase the Ukrainian identity.

The latest figure accounts for almost 200 more institutions damaged or destroyed since the Culture Ministry's previous update from March.

The list of damaged sites includes 958 cultural and social clubs, 708 libraries, 153 art schools, 114 museums and galleries, 36 theaters, cinemas, and concert halls, 15 parks, zoos, and nature reserves, and three circuses.

This number does not include damaged or destroyed cultural heritage sites, which have amounted to 945 as of March.

Club establishments, libraries, museums, theaters, concert halls, and art schools were damaged on the territory of 281 communities.

According to available data, the most affected regions were Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Luhansk oblasts.

The Culture Ministry noted that it is currently impossible to fully account for damages in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, as they remain under partial Russian occupation.