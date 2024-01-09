Skip to content
Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, damaging homes, cultural center

by Dmytro Basmat January 10, 2024 12:53 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, damaging homes and a local cultural center, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Over the course of the day 21 attacks caused 74 explosions in Sumy Oblast. The Russian military targeted the communities of Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Svesy, Znob-Novhorodske, Novoslobidske, and Esman with mortar and artillery attacks, while dropping mines onto a settlement.

In Krasnopillia, a Shahed-type drone damaged a local cultural center, downed power lines, and caused damage to local homes. No further details were provided on the extent of the damage.

The town of Bilopillia, with a population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 25 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

Editors' Picks

