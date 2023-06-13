Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Digital Transformation Ministry calls for anti-drone defense innovations, promises $1 million contract to winner

by Kate Tsurkan June 13, 2023 10:29 PM 2 min read
A Skala battalion drone flies out on a mission near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 29, 2022. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Digital Transformation Ministry announced the second annual hackathon on June 13, where participants can win a $1 million contract for the implementation or development scaling of an initiative to bolster Ukraine's air defense against drone attacks.  

According to the ministry, the "Anti-Shahed" hackathon will be for developers who have already developed ideas and want to implement them, those who have developed anti-drone defense tech solutions and want to present them, or those who produce battlefield-ready drones.

Participants will present their innovations to the security and defense forces of Ukraine, and the winner of the hackathon will receive a $1 million contract.

Russia has been using Iranian-supplied Shahed kamikaze drones since last fall in an attempt to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

The hackathon is implemented not only by the Digital Transformation Ministry but the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Infrastructure Ministry within the framework of Ukraine's Drone Army project, which was launched in July 2022.

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported in early April that the Drone Army had procured 3,200 drones for the military in the first nine months of the initiative being established.

War from above: A day with drone unit defending Ukraine’s south
Editor’s Note: The Ukrainian soldiers featured in this article don’t share their family names for security reasons. ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST – A couple of running gray silhouettes appear on the phone screen of drone unit commander Ashot, call sign “Doc.” “They saw the drone, see?” he pointed at them.…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Kate Tsurkan
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.