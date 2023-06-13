Digital Transformation Ministry calls for anti-drone defense innovations, promises $1 million contract to winner

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Digital Transformation Ministry announced the second annual hackathon on June 13, where participants can win a $1 million contract for the implementation or development scaling of an initiative to bolster Ukraine's air defense against drone attacks.

According to the ministry, the "Anti-Shahed" hackathon will be for developers who have already developed ideas and want to implement them, those who have developed anti-drone defense tech solutions and want to present them, or those who produce battlefield-ready drones.

Participants will present their innovations to the security and defense forces of Ukraine, and the winner of the hackathon will receive a $1 million contract.

Russia has been using Iranian-supplied Shahed kamikaze drones since last fall in an attempt to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

The hackathon is implemented not only by the Digital Transformation Ministry but the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Infrastructure Ministry within the framework of Ukraine's Drone Army project, which was launched in July 2022.

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported in early April that the Drone Army had procured 3,200 drones for the military in the first nine months of the initiative being established.