Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's 'Drone Army' procures 3,200 drones in first 9 months

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 3:46 PM 1 min read
A Skala battalion drone flies out on a mission near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 29, 2022. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's "Drone Army" acquired 3,200 drones for the military in the first nine months of the initiative, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science, and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov reported on April 5.

According to Fedorov, the initiative was able to fundraise over Hr 4 billion ($109 million) in the first nine months.

The "Drone Army" is a joint initiative of the Digital Transformation Ministry and the governmental UNITED24 fundraising platform. It was launched in July 2022.

In addition to procuring drones, the initiative is also tasked with repairing drones and training soldiers on how to operate them.

Over 7,000 military personnel have been trained as drone operators, Fedorov added.

War from above: A day with drone unit defending Ukraine’s south
Editor’s Note: The Ukrainian soldiers featured in this article don’t share their family names for security reasons. ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST – A couple of running gray silhouettes appear on the phone screen of drone unit commander Ashot, call sign “Doc.” “They saw the drone, see?” he pointed at them.…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
