Ukraine's 'Drone Army' procures 3,200 drones in first 9 months

Ukraine's "Drone Army" acquired 3,200 drones for the military in the first nine months of the initiative, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science, and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov reported on April 5.

According to Fedorov, the initiative was able to fundraise over Hr 4 billion ($109 million) in the first nine months.

The "Drone Army" is a joint initiative of the Digital Transformation Ministry and the governmental UNITED24 fundraising platform. It was launched in July 2022.

In addition to procuring drones, the initiative is also tasked with repairing drones and training soldiers on how to operate them.

Over 7,000 military personnel have been trained as drone operators, Fedorov added.

