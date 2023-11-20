Minister: 9 dead, 11 missing due to storms in Turkey

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nine people have been killed by large storms in Turkey, including a crew member of a Turkish ship that sunk off the Black Sea coast, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Nov. 20, as cited by Anadolu.

The Turkish-flagged Kafkametler, which previously went missing, sank by drifting and hitting a breakwater after leaving a port in the Eregli district, according to Yerlikaya.

The rescuers have reportedly found the body of the killed crew member and continue the search for the remaining 11 crew members who lost contact with the authorities.

Severe storms struck northwestern Turkey on Nov. 19, causing large-scale damage to people’s homes and infrastructure, which is still being evaluated, according to Turkish officials.

Another ship sailing under the Cameroonian flag, Pallada, broke into two after running aground at the port, according to Turkey's Maritime General Directorate, cited by Associated Press. All 13 crew members were reportedly rescued.