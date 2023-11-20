Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Turkish ship goes missing in Black Sea

by Rachel Amran November 20, 2023 2:21 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Turkish ship with a crew of 12 went missing in the Black Sea amid large storms on Sunday, Reuters reported on Nov. 19.

Local authorities have reportedly been unable to make contact with crew members.

The captain of the ship previously announced that the ship was drifting towards a breakwater near northwest Turkey.

Adverse weather has reportedly prevented search and rescue teams from entering the area where the ship disappeared.

A formal search will commence when the weather calms down.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky replaces Medical Forces Commander
Key developments on Nov. 19: * Zelensky replaces Medical Forces Commander * Ukrainian teenager deported to Russia returns to Ukraine * Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol * Russian attacks on Kherson injure 6, including 2 kids * Defense Ministry: Russia has lost 7,000 troops over…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:22 AM

Putin: Russia has no reason or interest to fight with NATO directly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 17 denied that he has designs to attack any NATO country, reacting to the speech of U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month. Putin has made multiple threats in the past to neighboring states. Russia is currently occupying parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.