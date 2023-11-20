Reuters: Turkish ship goes missing in Black Sea

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Turkish ship with a crew of 12 went missing in the Black Sea amid large storms on Sunday, Reuters reported on Nov. 19.

Local authorities have reportedly been unable to make contact with crew members.

The captain of the ship previously announced that the ship was drifting towards a breakwater near northwest Turkey.

Adverse weather has reportedly prevented search and rescue teams from entering the area where the ship disappeared.

A formal search will commence when the weather calms down.