News Feed, Ukraine, Kherson, Kharkiv, mines, War
Mine explosions kill farmer, injure another in Kherson, Kharkiv oblasts

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2024 4:20 PM 2 min read
A warning sign that reads "Dangerous! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a de-mining operation in the village of Hrakove, Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions caused by mines killed a farmer in Kherson Oblast and wounded another farmer in Kharkiv Oblast, regional officials reported on March 19.

Ukraine has become one of the most heavily mined countries in the world. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in October 2023 that mines threaten the lives of around six million Ukrainians.

A farmer was herding cattle near the village of Molodetske in the Kherson district when he found a mine left by Russian troops and collected it, after which the mine detonated, killing the man, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Prokudin urged residents not to touch any suspicious objects they find and to report the findings to the police or rescuers.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive. At least two years will be required to de-mine Ukrainian-controlled territory in Kherson Oblast, Prokudin said earlier.

Another Ukrainian farmer was working in a field in the Barvinkove community near Kharkiv Oblast’s Izium when his tractor drove over a mine, Oleksandr Balo, the head of the community, told Suspilne news outlet.

He suffered injuries due to the explosion and received medical assistance, added Balo.

Mines and other explosives have killed over 270 Ukrainians and wounded over 600 since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, an official within Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Feb. 29.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:00 PM

Reuters: Putin to visit China in May.

This might be Putin's first trip abroad after he secured his fifth term in office in the recent presidential election, broadly regarded as rigged and unfair.
10:43 AM

Media: Kuleba expected to visit India later in March.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to visit India later this month, marking the first trip by a Ukrainian high-level official to the country since the outbreak of the full-scale war, The Hindu reported on March 19, citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.
8:55 AM

Military reports strengthening fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are strengthening the fortifications of the first, second, and third lines of defense in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia amid intensified attacks, Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Northern Operational Command, told Ukrinform on March 18.
8:34 AM

Serbian court opens retrial of fugitive ex-SBU official.

Andrii Naumov pleaded not guilty to the charges raised against him, but his lawyers confirmed that at the time of his detention, the ex-SBU official was carrying cash in a larger amount than permitted while crossing the border.
